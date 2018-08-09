Dallas mayor pro tem pleads guilty to charges of receiving $450,000 in bribes, kickbacks

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of receiving $450,000 in bribes and kickbacks.
Caraway has resigned from his post on the city council, the U.S. attorney said.
Caraway entered his plea Thursday morning before U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn on charges of tax evasion and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The payments were received from 2011 to 2017 from Robert Carl Leonard Jr., the president of Force Multiplier Solutions (FXS), a technology company that puts cameras on school buses, according to federal court documents.
Leonard also pleaded guilty Thursday before Lynn on the federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
“The pleas today represent the meticulous and tireless efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, and the dedicated prosecutors of our office,” U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said in a news release. “These cases demonstrate our continued resolve to uncover corruption at the highest levels — the citizens of Dallas deserve honest government.”
Cox said the investigation is ongoing and could implicate more public officials.
The payments were in exchange for favorable official action related to FXS’s program in the Dallas County schools and Leonard’s efforts to develop and profit from low-income housing, federal agents said.
“An entire public entity ... was destroyed in the wake of this scandal,” Cox said.
The payments came in the form of luxury suites, fully funded trips, gambling money, checks and cash.
Part of the reason the investigation extended into August of 2018 and is ongoing is that the conspirators went to great lengths to conceal their activities, Cox said. At times, Leonard would pay Caraway in checks that he would cash at liquor stores and pawn shops, she said.
In one instance, Caraway received a $5,000 check with the word “Loan” written on the byline which he cashed at a liquor store, according to federal court documents.
Leonard also admitted to paying Rick Sorrells, former Dallas County school superintendent, more than $3 million in bribes and kickbacks. Those payments included $200,000 toward Sorrells’ credit card and student loan debt through a bank account, federal agents said.
Sorrells has pleaded guilty to a federal charge for his involvement in the case. He is awaiting sentencing on Sept. 14.
Leonard faces up to 10 years in prison, Cox said, while Caraway faces up to 10 years but has been recommended for seven years, Cox said.
