Advertising company moving to the Fort Worth Stockyards

A new tenant will soon be moving in to the historic Stockyards.
Simpli.fi, a digital advertising company, has leased 77,000 square feet of space in the Stockyards’ Horse and Mule Barns area, officials announced Wednesday.
Officials in recent years announced plans to renovate these barns as Majestic Realty Group, a California-based developer, worked with the Hickman family of Fort Worth.
The barns, built in 1912 on what is now East Exchange Avenue, are included in the development plans.
Once described as the finest stables for horses and mules, they could house as many as 3,000 animals.
In July 2015, the Fort Worth City Council approved a $26 million, 25-year incentive for Majestic and the Hickman family for a proposed $175 million Stockyards redevelopment.
The real estate brokerage firm of Jones Lang LaSalle represented the tenant. Stream Realty Partners’ Seth Koschak and Tyler Maner represented the landlord.
