Aspiring rapper shot, killed in east Fort Worth home invasion, authorities say

A boy was shot and killed in east Fort Worth early Wednesday morning, police said.
The boy was in his early teens and was with a relative, emergency crews on the scene told a supervisor.
The relative was also wounded but was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call police, the team said.
The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of Warren Lane, near the intersection of Brentwood Stair Road, police said.
Ten police units were on scene within an hour of the shooting.
Police taped off a red brick house. About two dozen people were milling around later Wednesday morning. They appeared somber, occasionally embracing one another and breaking into tears.
Relatives there said the boy recently turned 15 and was an aspiring rapper who went by the name of KT Da 3rd and had lost his father within the past year. They said he was a good kid who had a spark that everyone responded to. They said police have given them little information but said they didn’t see signs of forced entry at the house.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, said police spokesman Buddy Calzada.
Police did not say whether a suspect was being sought or was in custody, or whether police know what led to the shooting.
Although authorities had not released the teen’s name, his cousin Jeramie McKnight, 20, confirmed that it was King Thomas.
“He was my favorite cousin even though we argued all the time. I loved him,” McKnight said. “He missed his daddy but he just brought this energy and spirit.”
McKnight said his songs are on SoundCloud.
