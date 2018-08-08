Fort Worth police continued their search Wednesday for 8-year-old Dieudonne Babutu.
Fort Worth

Missing 8-year-old Fort Worth boy last seen with friends found safe

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

August 08, 2018 07:09 AM

FORT WORTH

A missing 8-year-old boy who was last seen by his parents playing with friends was found safe Wednesday morning, police said.

Dieudonne Babutu was located at a neighbor’s home playing Wednesday morning, according to local news reports.

Police searched overnight for the young boy who was last seen on a playground in front of the family’s apartment.

Authorities said Dieudonne had not been see or heard from since Tuesday night at the Ladera Palms Apartments in the 4500 block of Campus Drive.

Police went door-to-door in the neighborhood in search of the young boy, but he was not found.

More than 40 patrol units combed the apartment complex and neighborhood before he was found Wednesday morning.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

