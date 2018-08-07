Woman jumped or fell onto Interstate 35 in Fort Worth, authorities say

A woman who police say either jumped or fell onto northbound Interstate 35W near Allen Avenue was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MedStar.
The woman, whom authorities did not identify, was the subject of a call police received shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. The caller reported that a vehicle had struck a body lying in the right lane of the freeway.
However, police spokesman Todd Wadlington said the woman was not hit by a vehicle.
She was transported to the hospital by ambulance, said MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty.
Comments