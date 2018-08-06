What was that shaking feeling Sunday in southeast Fort Worth?

An earthquake that registered 2.3 on the Richter scale struck southeast Fort Worth on Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS confirmed that the 2.3-magnitude earthquake occurred near East Berry Street and Glen Garden Drive at 8:19 p.m. Sunday.





“A 2.3-magnitude earthquake or microquake is pretty small and can happen anywhere in the world,” said Jessica Turner, a geophysicist for the U.S. Geological Survey.

Sunday night’s microquake didn’t actually register on the USGS instruments in the area, but was reported online by a resident shortly after, according to Turner.

“Someone reported that they felt it,” said Turner. “Our instruments in the area typically will only detect a 2.5 or higher magnitude earthquake. So we were able to go back and find what happened after we checked into the online report.”

She added that earthquakes below 2.5-magnitude might not be recognized by people going about their daily lives.

“A 2.3 would most likely feel like the vibration from a truck riding up the street,” Turner said. “People indoors probably felt it because at that time of night you’re probably settled in and resting. But if you were outside walking around you might not have noticed it at all.”

Southeast Fort Worth isn’t a stranger to smaller seismic activity. The last 2.3-magnitude earthquake happened in May 2017 about 2.2 miles west of Sunday’s recorded quake, according to Turner.

“Don’t expect large earthquakes to occur in Fort Worth,” she said. “There hasn’t really been many earthquakes in Texas. So in the future don’t expect many to occur.”

However, you should always have a plan should the worst occur, she said.

“Make sure things like pictures are properly attached to a wall. Also watch out for hanging objects or heavy books on shelves that can fall and seriously hurt you,” said Turner. “We always say get under something like a table or big desk that can stop large items from falling on your head.”



