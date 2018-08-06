Car burglar suddenly discovers surveillance camera. See what he does then

Police asked for help Monday to identify a burglar who took the time to shoot the finger at a residential security camera last week during his crime spree.

Authorities released photographs of the white or Hispanic man in the hope that someone will recognize him and contact police.

The burglar broke into several vehicles Aug. 2 in the Park Glen/Park Vista neighborhood in far north Fort Worth.

At one point, the burglar took a break from his burglary duties, looked up at a security camera on Tularosa Court and took time to “fllip off” the camera.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-3183.