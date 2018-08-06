‘The Bird Burglar’ sought by Fort Worth PD

The so-called "bird burglar" broke into several vehicles in the Park Glen/Park Vista neighborhood in north Fort Worth. Police say he was fully aware he was being recorded when he took time to "flip off" a security camera.
By
Up Next
The so-called "bird burglar" broke into several vehicles in the Park Glen/Park Vista neighborhood in north Fort Worth. Police say he was fully aware he was being recorded when he took time to "flip off" a security camera.
By

Fort Worth

Car burglar suddenly discovers surveillance camera. See what he does then

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

August 06, 2018 04:51 PM

FORT WORTH

Police asked for help Monday to identify a burglar who took the time to shoot the finger at a residential security camera last week during his crime spree.

Authorities released photographs of the white or Hispanic man in the hope that someone will recognize him and contact police.

The burglar broke into several vehicles Aug. 2 in the Park Glen/Park Vista neighborhood in far north Fort Worth.

At one point, the burglar took a break from his burglary duties, looked up at a security camera on Tularosa Court and took time to “fllip off” the camera.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-3183.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

  Comments  