Murder warrant expected soon in shooting death of Everman Academy High graduate

A murder warrant was expected to be issued soon for a suspect in the shooting death of a recent Everman Academy High School graduate who died last week after he was shot at a basketball game in a popular park, police said Monday.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Police Chief Craig Spencer said Monday in a telephone interview that the investigation has taken time because investigators have had to interview more than 45 witnesses who were at Clyde Pittman Park at the time of the shooting Wednesday night.

“We believe there is just one suspect at this time,” Spencer said.

The police chief estimated that 40 to 60 residents are at the park in the 400 block of N. Race Street every evening, playing basketball or enjoying the park.

On Wednesday night, a fight erupted at a basketball game at the park, and someone pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

Police did not release any information on what started the fight.

Kelvin Hayes, 19, of Fort Worth suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Monday.

Officers began CPR and first aid, Spencer said, and police from Forest Hill, Fort Worth and deputies from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office were called in to help with crowd control.

Hayes was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he died Wednesday night.

Hayes graduated from Everman Academy HIgh School in January, according to Everman school district records.