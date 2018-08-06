Forest Hill suspect accused in Saturday shooting death of man near store, police say

A Forest Hill man was in custody Monday and accused in the Saturday night shooting death of another man near a store, according to jail records.

A fight erupted Saturday night near the JW Food Store, 5001 E. Berry St., between two men when one of them pulled out a weapon and fired at the other, according to local news reports.

Roderick Brunswick suffered a gunshot wound to the chest during the fight which police say occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Brunswick, 25, was rushed to the hospital and died a short time later. His hometown is listed as Bridgeport, but other public documents indicated he was from Fort Worth.

Brunswick’s death was ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police identified the suspect as Jamerson Tucker, 27, who was arrested Sunday night.

Tucker was in the Fort Worth Jail Monday without bail,l facing a murder charge.

A patrol officer was at a traffic light Saturday night at E. Berry Street and Village Creek Drive when several residents flagged him down. They told the officer that a man had been shot in the parking lot of the store.

Police located Brunswick on the ground in the parking lot.

Authorities had not released a motive for the fatal shooting.