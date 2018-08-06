Forest Hill suspect accused in Saturday shooting death of man near store, police say

A Forest Hill man was in custody Monday and accused in the Saturday night shooting death of another man near a store, according to jail records.
A fight erupted Saturday night near the JW Food Store, 5001 E. Berry St., between two men when one of them pulled out a weapon and fired at the other, according to local news reports.
Roderick Brunswick suffered a gunshot wound to the chest during the fight which police say occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Brunswick, 25, was rushed to the hospital and died a short time later. His hometown is listed as Bridgeport, but other public documents indicated he was from Fort Worth.
Brunswick’s death was ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Police identified the suspect as Jamerson Tucker, 27, who was arrested Sunday night.
Tucker was in the Fort Worth Jail Monday without bail,l facing a murder charge.
A patrol officer was at a traffic light Saturday night at E. Berry Street and Village Creek Drive when several residents flagged him down. They told the officer that a man had been shot in the parking lot of the store.
Police located Brunswick on the ground in the parking lot.
Authorities had not released a motive for the fatal shooting.
