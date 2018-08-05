Here’s the female suspect who police say 2 dogs chased out of a home during a burglary

A woman accused of a home invasion last month with an accomplice who were chased out of the residence by two dogs was in custody Sunday, according to jail records.

Angelica Maria Ontiveros, 36, of Amarillo, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail last week and faces a burglary of habitation charge in the July 16 home invasion.

Police say her accomplice, Souksavanh Phansana, 42, of Amarillo, was taken into custody by Haltom City police last month after being stopped for a traffic violation.

The two are accused of posing as Nevada Gaming Commission officials, then tackling a 66-year-old personal assistant at the home of an east Fort Worth couple. Two dogs, Butch and Benny, also were home at the time and chased off the suspets.

Ontiveros was in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. Phansana was in the Tarrant County Jail with a $30,000 bail, and he faces three charges of forgery of a financial instrument.

The Fort Worth home invasion occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on July 16 just minutes after the 66-year-old woman arrived at the residence, where she’s employed by a Fort Worth couple as a personal assistant.

The woman told police she had parked her car in the driveway, walked into the home and stood in a hallway door that led into the garage.





“I saw this man and at first I think it’s a salesman,” said the woman, who agreed to talk to the Star-Telegram but asked that her name not be used for fear of retaliation from the suspects. “He says he’s from the Nevada Gaming Commission and he has a warrant for my arrest.”

The homeowner sells slot machines to casinos around the world, police said. He was not at home that afternoon, but his wife was.

A struggle ensued after the 66-year-old woman was tackled.

But Benny and Butch heard the commotion, ran to the scene and took action when they saw the 66-year-old woman on the ground.