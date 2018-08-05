Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man found on the ground near a store on East Berry Street in Fort Worth.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man found on the ground near a store on East Berry Street in Fort Worth. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man found on the ground near a store on East Berry Street in Fort Worth. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

Fort Worth

One man found shot to death near Fort Worth store, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

August 05, 2018 10:09 AM

FORT WORTH

A man found on the ground near a store has died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said Sunday.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Patrol officers were flagged down in reference to a shooting shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 5001 E. Berry St., near the JW Food Store.

Police found the wounded man on the ground.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities, and the cause of his death is pending an autopsy by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Police have not arrested anyone in the case.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

A man was shot and killed outside a grocery store in the Como neighborhood. Police are investigating the shooting which happened near the corner of Horne Street and Houghton Avenue.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

  Comments  