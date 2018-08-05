One man found shot to death near Fort Worth store, police say

A man found on the ground near a store has died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said Sunday.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Patrol officers were flagged down in reference to a shooting shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 5001 E. Berry St., near the JW Food Store.

Police found the wounded man on the ground.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities, and the cause of his death is pending an autopsy by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Police have not arrested anyone in the case.