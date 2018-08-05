Grass fire weather continues in North Texas, but cold front is coming with rain chances

Chances are good North Texans will sweat yet again Sunday as temperatures will hover near the century mark.

And with hot conditions and breezy winds, there’s an elevated fire weather threat that could mean grass fires for North Texas on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s on Tuesday. The heat index could exceed 105 degrees east of Interstate 35 on Monday and Tuesday.

But rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday evening and a cold front arrives Wednesday bringing with it some cooler temperatures and lots of ran chances.

“It’s so exciting,” National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Villanueva said Sunday in a telephone interview. “From Wednesday until Saturday, there are rain chances.”

The cold front will help bring daytime temperatures to the mid-90s and low-90s by Saturday, according to the NWS forecast.

Forecasters say there’s a 20 percent chance of rain Tuesday evening before the cold front arrives, so North Texans may need to keep the rain gear nearby.

The umbrella will be a must on Wednesday and maybe the rest of the week as rain chances increase. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain Wednesday evening and a 50 percent chance on Thursday.

A cold front arrives Wednesday with rain chances in Fort Worth. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

North Texans have a 40 percent chance of rain Friday and a 30 percent chance on Saturday.





“It looks like it might be less than an inch of rain in some areas,” Villanueva said. “Storms could have gusty winds and some heavy rainfall.”

Forecasters are not calling for any hail in the storms in North Texas.