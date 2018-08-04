Man dies after his truck overturns on Loop 820 in Fort Worth on Friday

A man died after his truck left the freeway and flipped striking a concrete embankment on Friday, according to authorities.

George Wofford, 60, of Samson Park, was pronounced dead from multiple blunt force injuries after his Ford F-150 rolled over and came to rest between the east and westbound bridges of the 2400 block of Loop 820 about 2:30 p.m., a news release from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office showed.





Witnesses told police officers that the truck was traveling east and weaving in and out of traffic when it left the roadway and went into the grass, police said.

Wofford over-corrected and the truck went into the median, flipped over and landed in between the eastbound and westbound bridges, police said. Wofford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office.

