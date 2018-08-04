Would-be Fort Worth bank robber: It’s a woman’s prerogative to change her mind

A masked woman bank employees saw parked outside was arrested on local warrants Saturday.

The police received a call that simply said there was someone outside a bank wearing a mask.

It turned out to be a woman parked in a silver PT Cruiser in front of the BBVA Compass Bank in the 2000 block of West Rosedale Street near downtown Fort Worth, according to the police call sheet.

On camera, it seemed as though she was wearing a blue mask and blue shirt. The call came in about 9:45 a.m., the call sheet showed.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

When officers arrived and tried to speak with the woman, she drove away, police reported.

But she stopped after driving two blocks, according to Officer Gracian Calzada, police spokesman.

Police identified the woman as Sandra Ann Grangeno, 57, and she was arrested on local warrants that afternoon.

Grangeno told officers that she had come to the bank with intentions to commit a robbery. Police are still investigating whether her contemplated bank heist rises to the level of a crime, since she never walked into the bank.

Inside the vehicle, police saw Grangeno wearing a a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a flesh colored skull cap that was covered by a black bandana and large sunglasses.

The vehicle had Illinois license plates that had been taped over a set of Texas license plates. Officers found a small tan colored back pack that contained a knife and also recovered a blue bandana from the front seat of the vehicle.

The investigation continues.