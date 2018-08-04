She was seen outside a bank wearing a mask on Saturday and then fled when confronted by police. But she drove for only two blocks before she stopped and was apprehended.
She was seen outside a bank wearing a mask on Saturday and then fled when confronted by police. But she drove for only two blocks before she stopped and was apprehended. Fort Worth Police Department Handout
She was seen outside a bank wearing a mask on Saturday and then fled when confronted by police. But she drove for only two blocks before she stopped and was apprehended. Fort Worth Police Department Handout

Fort Worth

Would-be Fort Worth bank robber: It’s a woman’s prerogative to change her mind

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

August 04, 2018 05:29 PM

FORT WORTH

A masked woman bank employees saw parked outside was arrested on local warrants Saturday.

The police received a call that simply said there was someone outside a bank wearing a mask.

It turned out to be a woman parked in a silver PT Cruiser in front of the BBVA Compass Bank in the 2000 block of West Rosedale Street near downtown Fort Worth, according to the police call sheet.

On camera, it seemed as though she was wearing a blue mask and blue shirt. The call came in about 9:45 a.m., the call sheet showed.

When officers arrived and tried to speak with the woman, she drove away, police reported.

But she stopped after driving two blocks, according to Officer Gracian Calzada, police spokesman.

Police identified the woman as Sandra Ann Grangeno, 57, and she was arrested on local warrants that afternoon.

Grangeno told officers that she had come to the bank with intentions to commit a robbery. Police are still investigating whether her contemplated bank heist rises to the level of a crime, since she never walked into the bank.

Inside the vehicle, police saw Grangeno wearing a a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a flesh colored skull cap that was covered by a black bandana and large sunglasses.

The vehicle had Illinois license plates that had been taped over a set of Texas license plates. Officers found a small tan colored back pack that contained a knife and also recovered a blue bandana from the front seat of the vehicle.

The investigation continues.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Police raid a home in west Fort Worth on Friday during a manhunt for suspects who robbed the Veritex Bank on Merrick Street and shot three bank employees. No one was found in the home, but three people have been detained for questioning.

By


Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram


  Comments  