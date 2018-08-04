Victims identified in east Fort Worth double homicide, authorities say

The victims, a white woman in her 50s and a white man in his 40s, in an east Fort Worth double homicide have been identified, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner. They were shot and killed Aug. 2.
Cheryl Trimmier, 52, died from a gunshot wound to the head, and her time of death is recorded by the medical examiner as 3 a.m. Thursday. Donald Jenkins, 47, died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his time of death was recorded as 3:26 a.m.
The shootings happened in a bedroom of a house on the 7000 block of Wildbriar Court East, authorities said.
One owner of the house, Juan Alfredo Alvarez, 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces two charges of capital murder, police said Friday.
No address was listed as the residence of either Trimmier or Jenkins in medical examiner’s records.
Police did not immediately clarify Saturday morning whether Trimmier and Jenkins knew each other, whether they knew Alvarez, how they came to be at Alvarez’s house or what motivated the shooting.
