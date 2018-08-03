Juan Alfredo Alvarez faces two charges of capital murder stemming from a shooting early Thursday morning, police say.
Juan Alfredo Alvarez faces two charges of capital murder stemming from a shooting early Thursday morning, police say. Fort Worth Jail
Juan Alfredo Alvarez faces two charges of capital murder stemming from a shooting early Thursday morning, police say. Fort Worth Jail

Fort Worth

Homeowner arrested, faces murder charges in east Fort Worth killings

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

August 03, 2018 09:48 AM

FORT WORTH

A man and a woman found dead of gunshot wounds in a home in east Fort Worth early Thursday morning were killed by a man listed in public records as the homeowner, police said.

Juan Alfredo Alvarez, 29, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday and faces two charges of capital murder stemming from the shooting. A neighbor, Lisa Smith, said Thursday that she heard two gunshots, then two more at about 1:30 a.m. from the house in the 7000 block of Wildbriar Court East.

Alvarez is listed as the owner of the home in Tarrant County Appraisal District records.

Police did not identify the victims on Friday morning. Asked for a possible motive in the killings, police spokesman Tracy Carter said only, “Homicide is still investigating.”

Smith, who said Thursday that Alvarez is up all times of night playing loud music and occasionally walking around the neighborhood in a military uniform, added that she had heard that Alvarez and a female companion had recently taken in a homeless couple.

That could not be confirmed.

Smith said she saw Alvarez on Wednesday sitting in his truck with another man for a long time.

A phone number linked to the house in public records was out of service Friday morning.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

A male and female victim were discovered dead with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning in east Fort Worth, police say. The man and woman are described by neighbors as being white and in their late 20s to early 30s.

By

A man was shot and killed outside a grocery store in the Como neighborhood. Police are investigating the shooting which happened near the corner of Horne Street and Houghton Avenue.

By

Police in Fort Worth are looking for three robbery suspects they say are targeting bars that cater to Hispanic customers. In the last month, four bars have been robbed by the three suspects.

By

  Comments  