Homeowner arrested, faces murder charges in east Fort Worth killings

A man and a woman found dead of gunshot wounds in a home in east Fort Worth early Thursday morning were killed by a man listed in public records as the homeowner, police said.
Juan Alfredo Alvarez, 29, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday and faces two charges of capital murder stemming from the shooting. A neighbor, Lisa Smith, said Thursday that she heard two gunshots, then two more at about 1:30 a.m. from the house in the 7000 block of Wildbriar Court East.
Alvarez is listed as the owner of the home in Tarrant County Appraisal District records.
Police did not identify the victims on Friday morning. Asked for a possible motive in the killings, police spokesman Tracy Carter said only, “Homicide is still investigating.”
Smith, who said Thursday that Alvarez is up all times of night playing loud music and occasionally walking around the neighborhood in a military uniform, added that she had heard that Alvarez and a female companion had recently taken in a homeless couple.
That could not be confirmed.
Smith said she saw Alvarez on Wednesday sitting in his truck with another man for a long time.
A phone number linked to the house in public records was out of service Friday morning.
