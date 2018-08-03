A night at the basketball court ended in a Fort Worth teen’s shooting death

Responding to several reports of shots being fired near a public park, police cleared a large crowd of people away from a basketball court Wednesday night and found Kelvin Hayes, 19, a Fort Worth resident, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, police said Friday morning.
The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Race Street at a basketball court in Clyde Pittman Park, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said in a news release.
Officers began CPR and first aid, Spencer said, and police from Forest Hill, Fort Worth and deputies from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office were called in to help with crowd control.
Hayes was transported via Everman emergency services to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.
Spencer declined to release more details saying it was to protect the integrity of the ongoing homicide investigation.
“Our hearts and our prayers go out to the family and friends of Kelvin Hayes,” Spencer said.
