Watch as a suspected drunken driver crashes into a patrol car in Grand Prairie

A woman whose vehicle slammed into a patrol car last month had a blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit, police said Thursday.

A warrant has been issued for the woman, who was injured in the July 22 wreck at Interstate 20 and Beltline Road. No other injuries were reported. Her identity has not been released.

On Thursday, police released a dash cam video of the crash.

It was the first patrol car hit by a suspected drunken driver in Grand Prairie this year.

Test results indicated the woman’s blood alcohol level was .157 on the night of the crash, police said. The legal limit is .08.

At about 10:30 p.m. on July 22, a patrol car had stopped to help a stranded motorist on I-20. Minutes later, the video shows the patrol car being hit and smashing into the stranded vehicle. The video also shows people jumping out of the way of the vehicles.

The suspected drunken driver was taken to a hospital, and a driving while intoxicated warrant has been issued for her, police said.

So far this year, police have made 238 DWI arrests.