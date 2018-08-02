Suspect who passed out at motel dies at Fort Worth hospital, police say

A 40-year-old North Richland Hills suspect died Wednesday night at a local hospital after police responded to a fight call at a motel on a service road on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth.
The man was identified as Krstofer Price. He was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Thursday. A ruling on his death was pending the results of an autopsy.
Police listed the call as an in-custody death due to medical reasons but released no details on his medical issues.
“There was no use of force,” police Sgt. Chris Britt said Thursday morning in a telephone interview. “And no handcuffs were used.”
Police had responded to a fight call shortly before 7 p.m. at the Studio 6, 4850 North Freeway (Interstate 35W) northbound service road.
The call changed to a medical call when officers were told that a man later identified as Price went to the motel asking for help, began banging on the walls and suffered a seizure.
At the motel, Price became unresponsive. At about the same time, police determined the North Richland Hills man had a warrant. Detectives did not release any information on the warrant.
Price was taken to the Fort Worth hospital just south of downtown where he died.
