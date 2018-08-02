2 found dead with gunshot wounds in east Fort Worth

A male and female victim were discovered dead with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning in east Fort Worth, police say. The man and woman are described by neighbors as being white and in their late 20s to early 30s.
A male and female victim were discovered dead with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning in east Fort Worth, police say. The man and woman are described by neighbors as being white and in their late 20s to early 30s.
Fort Worth

A roommate found 2 people dead with gunshot wounds in east Fort Worth, police say

By Stephen English

August 02, 2018 07:52 AM

FORT WORTH

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in an apartment in east Fort Worth by one of the victims’ roommates early Thursday morning, police said.

Police believe they had been dead for “a period of time,” police spokesman Tracy Carter said.

The deaths were reported in the 7000 block of Wildbriar Court East shortly before 3 a.m., police said.

The roommate came home and found one of the interior doors shut, police said.

The roommate pushed the door open to find the victims dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Neighbor Lisa Smith, 48, said she heard two shots at around 1:30 am., then two more.

“It sounded like somebody setting off little firecrackers,” she said.

Another neighbor said she had given police her home security video footage.

Police crime scene tape surrounded the front of the house. Carter did not immediately respond to questions of whether police are investigating the deaths as a homicide.

He said that investigators remained on the scene shortly before 8 a.m. and that no one has been taken into custody.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Carter said that police are not releasing any other information at this time.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

