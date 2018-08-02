A roommate found 2 people dead with gunshot wounds in east Fort Worth, police say

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in an apartment in east Fort Worth by one of the victims’ roommates early Thursday morning, police said.
Police believe they had been dead for “a period of time,” police spokesman Tracy Carter said.
The deaths were reported in the 7000 block of Wildbriar Court East shortly before 3 a.m., police said.
The roommate came home and found one of the interior doors shut, police said.
The roommate pushed the door open to find the victims dead with gunshot wounds, police said.
Neighbor Lisa Smith, 48, said she heard two shots at around 1:30 am., then two more.
“It sounded like somebody setting off little firecrackers,” she said.
Another neighbor said she had given police her home security video footage.
Police crime scene tape surrounded the front of the house. Carter did not immediately respond to questions of whether police are investigating the deaths as a homicide.
He said that investigators remained on the scene shortly before 8 a.m. and that no one has been taken into custody.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Carter said that police are not releasing any other information at this time.
