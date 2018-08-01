He was accused of filming women in dressing rooms. Now, police found something else.

A North Texas man accused of taking hundreds of lewd photos and videos of women for years was arrested a second time Wednesday morning, Lake Worth police said.





Alexander Martinez, 32, of Hurst was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one of invasive visual recording. Bond was set at $95,000.





Martinez appeared at a hearing Wednesday morning at the Tarrant County Courthouse, where Lake Worth police detained him on the new charges, according to Lake Worth Detective Joe Connolly.

Martinez previously was arrested on charges of invasive visual recording and possession of a controlled substance but posted bond.

“It’s disappointing to look at the body count of women in this case,” said Connolly. “He’s is a predator and this is just a great concern for us.”

Since July 12, the Lake Worth police has combed through hours of cellphone video and video footage on Martinez’s computer that included at least 100 victims. They also found video evidence of the suspect physically engaging with three women, Connolly said.

“It’s been so much data to go through at this point and we still aren’t done,” said Connolly. “As we went through the footage we found three women in separate videos he physically engaged in a sexual assault. So that’s where those charges are coming from.”





The video recordings, which date to 2011, were taken at well-known shopping areas across Dallas-Fort Worth such as North East Mall in Hurst, Galleria Dallas and smaller stores.

“There will be other county agencies involved as this continues. One part is that we have the footage but the second part is finding these women,” Connolly said. “A lot of the videos have no facial identification or personal information. We’ve questioned staff at the locations we can identify and also looked into customer complaints to see if we can locate the women.”





In the video footage, the suspect would allegedly enter dressing rooms or linger around the women’s section of stores, according to Connolly.

“He had a stalking objective each time,” said Connolly. “He would put the camera under the partition in the dressing room and snap photos or he would even take the videos from over the top of the partition. It’s unfortunate that the vast majority of these women we won’t be able to identify.”

Martinez remains in custody and is being transferred to Tarrant County jail, Connolly said.

Police are still asking anyone who believes they might be a victim to call 817-709-7086.