Gunman fired 5 times at vehicle in Fort Worth neighborhood, victim tells police

A gunman opened fire and hit a vehicle five times Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood, but police say no one was injured.

After the shooting, the suspect drove away.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Initially, a man at the scene called 911 to report he had been shot, but police later determined no one had been shot. It’s unclear if anyone was inside the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Officers responded to the call shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Irion Avenue, which is near Northwest 28th Street and Interstate 35.

About four police vehicles were on the scene shortly after the shooting was reported. They were seen looking around a black truck that was parked in the driveway.

Police had not released any other details.