She said her girlfriend’s toddler fell off the bed. Now she’s indicted for murder

A Tarrant County grand jury has indicted a Fort Worth woman on a capital murder charge in the killing of her girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in March, according to court records.

Zahira Lavon Hill was accused of inflicting serious injuries to the abdomen and head of Saiden Levi Robertson in early May. The Tarrant County medical examiner ruled that his abdominal injury was fatal, according to a police affidavit.

Hill claimed that the boy died after falling off a bed. Police said Hill gave inconsistent statements about the details surrounding the boy’s injuries to the 911 call taker, paramedics, firefighters and investigators.

The initial call to police March 17 was a report of a child in cardiac arrest at the family’s apartment in the 1600 block of Homedale Drive.

Saiden was transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County medical examiner, which determined that his injuries were inconsistent with a fall from a bed.

This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archive.

