She went to school in perfect health. Three months later, she’s happy to be alive.

A 13-year-old girl who was attacked at a school bus stop in southwest Fort Worth in April is recovering from a heart transplant surgery at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.
Dorika Uwimana underwent a eight-hour surgery on Monday and was up and well on Tuesday morning, her family told CBS-DFW.
Dorika was attacked on April 19 while walking to her school bus at Calmont Avenue and Laredo Drive in the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood in west Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police.
Although she escaped her attacker, later identified as 36-year-old Terry Wayne King II, she was strangled for so long that the lack of oxygen flowing through her body left her heart damaged, according to her father Twizere Buhinja, 36. She was later placed on a waiting list to receive a new heart.
King was arrested on July 17 in Oklahoma and is currently awaiting transport to Tarrant County, where he faces a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. If convicted, he could receive life in prison.
In 1996, Buhinja fled violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and settled in a refugee camp in Uganda. He later traveled with his family to the United States and have lived in Fort Worth for less than two years.
Now the family is facing rising medical bills in the aftermath of the seemingly random attack on Dorika.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $25,000 to help cover Dorika’s medical and other expenses. As of Tuesday night, contributors had raised just over $3,900.
