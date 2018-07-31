Officer reported injured during foot chase of suspect in southwest Fort Worth

An officer who was chasing a man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood, police said.

Officer Tracy Carter said an officer found a stolen vehicle while en route to a welfare check call. A man got out of the car and officers followed him on foot.

“One officer hurt himself when climbing a fence and falling on his knee,” Carter said. The officer was checked by MedStar and released.

Numerous patrol cars were in the 9000 block of Penny Lane and in the surrounding neighborhood before 4 p.m.

Police were searching for a suspect in the neighborhood, according to police reports. Firefighters were dispatched to the neighborhood shortly before 3:30 p.m.

A helicopter at one point was seen flying above the neighborhood.

The man who ran from the car has not been found, Carter said.