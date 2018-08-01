The heat, everybody’s talking about it, and feeling it too

The local TV news says it's "record breaking heat." At her booth in the Fort Worth Stockyards, Brigitte Green might say it best, "it's a slow cook, like a frog."
Fort Worth

How hot has this Texas summer been? It’s one for the record books

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

August 01, 2018 08:00 AM

Texas is on track for the second hottest summer on record, trailing only the record-breaking year of 2011.

There’s just one hitch, according to state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon. It all depends on what happens in August.

“If August comes out in the Top 10, then this would be the second hottest summer for Texas,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “I think we have a good shot at having a Top 10 August despite the rain in some parts of the state over the last couple of days.”

To make it into second place, the statewide average temperature would have to be 84.3 degrees. After June and July, that’s exactly where it stands.

North Texas isn’t approaching record-breaking territory despite extreme heat that included a high of 109 on July 21. July appears set to be the seventh-warmest on record with an average temperature of 88.8 degrees.

More important, it’s been exceptionally dry.

At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, only 0.24 of an inch of rain fell in July.

And over the last four months, only 4.15 inches were recorded at DFW Airport, the second-driest between April-July 31 on record.

While the last few days of temperatures in the 90s have given everybody’s air conditioner a slight break, it won’t last for long.

By next week, temperatures will be back in the triple digits and by this weekend the wildfire threat will be returning returning across North Texas.

“Over the next week, there’s almost no chance for rain,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dennis Cain. “As we heat up and the winds start picking up this weekend, the wildfire threat will return.”

Current drought conditions

Current drought conditions for Tarrant County and surrounding counties provided by the National Weather Service and U.S. Drought Monitor.

If you’re looking for a glimmer of hope, the drought isn’t expected to be a prolonged one.

“You always have to worry about drought,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “But it looks like we’ll be getting an El Niño in the tropical Pacific, which favors wetter than normal winters for Texas. This is probably going to be a one-year drought.”

UT/Dallas associate professor of physics Mary Urquart gives a short demonstration of cooking in a car on a hot summer day. Temperatures reached as high as 170 degrees inside the car during the demo.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698

