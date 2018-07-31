Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting on Friday.
Fort Worth

Man severs leg in Fort Worth motorcycle accident, authorities say

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

July 31, 2018 12:42 PM

FORT WORTH

A motorcyclist involved in an accident in north Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon received life-threatening injuries, according to MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.

A source said the victim is an adult male whose leg was severed in an accident near the intersection of Beach Street and Fossil Creek Boulevard shortly after noon.

Fort Worth police did not immediately say how the accident happened, if other victims or vehicles were involved, or if intoxication, excessive speed, road conditions or driver distraction are believed to have played a factor.

Police spokesman Tracy Carter released no information other than to say that officers were still investigating shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Check back for updates.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

