Remember those longhorns that were rescued in February? They’re ready to be adopted

More than 200 longhorn and longhorn cross cattle that were saved from abuse in February are ready to be adopted.

The Humane Society of North Texas said they nursed the starving animals back to health after they were found malnourished.

The group has approximately 20 bulls, 13 steers, 63 heifers, 87 cows and 29 calves available for adoption.

The cattle appear to be predominantly Longhorn or Longhorn crosses and none of the cattle are registered, they said. All the cattle have been vaccinated and dewormed.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The humane society plans to only adopt the cattle to people who agree to keep the animals for the remainder of their lives and not sell them for slaughter.

Authorities seized 338 animals in February after Hill County sheriff’s deputies received a tip that cattle were malnourished and abused on the property. At least 15 cows were found dead on the property.

The animals were located on a 43-acre ranch near Farm Road 933 and County Line Road, about 55 miles south of Fort Worth.

More information, as well as applications, can be found at hsnt.org.