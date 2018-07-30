One of two suspects who dressed as a woman in Family Dollar robbery identified

A 24-year-old man has been identified as one of the suspects who police say dressed as women and tied up employees during a holdup at a Family Dollar in east Fort Worth on Saturday night.

Police had not released information on the second suspect, who also was captured.

Police have scheduled a news conference at police headquarters Monday morning to discuss the holdup in which a 19-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, both store employees, were tied up just after the robbers entered the store.

Jail records identified one suspect as Cedric Lamont Sanders of Fort Worth. He was booked into the Fort Worth Jail early Sunday and faces a charge of aggravated robbery.

The holdup call was made to police shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday with someone in the store reporting it was being robbed.

Two men wearing wigs and makeup had entered the store at 7341 John T. White Road and brandished weapons, police said.

The suspects forced customers to the ground and tied up the two employees before they emptied a safe, according to police.

As officers arrived, one of the suspects fled. Residents who live near the store told police they saw a man dressed in blue scrubs running from the back of the store, and he was captured a short time later.

Police reviewed store surveillance video and noted that the second suspect never left the business. A few minutes later, SWAT members and K-9 units arrived, and officers searched the store, finding the second suspect where he was hiding.