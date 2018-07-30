Fort Worth patrol car slams into back of another vehicle on I-35W in north Fort Worth

A Fort Worth patrol car collided with the back of another vehicle Monday morning on Interstate 35W in far north Fort Worth, injuring the officer and two other people, authorities said.

It was the second Fort Worth patrol car involved in a major accident in as many days.

The major accident Monday was reported shortly before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35W near Outlet Boulevard.





The officer’s vehicle rear ended another vehicle during traffic, police said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

He suffered minor scrapes on his arm and he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said.

Authorities closed part of the highway for a short time as police investigated the accident.

On Sunday night, another Fort Worth patrol officer suffered minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another vehicle in Hurst. The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Hurst Boulevard, near Hurstview Drive.

The officer was westbound when he attempted to turn south and was hit by the vehicle traveling eastbound on Hurst Boulevard, police said. The motorist who may have suffered a broken hip was taken to a local hospital.