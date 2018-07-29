Umbrella weather, cooler nights ahead this week in Dallas-Fort Worth

The sun, and summer weather pattern, have definitely scorched the Dallas-Fort Worth area the past two weeks, but now summer rain is coming to give us all some much needed relief from the heat.

After dealing with hot with highs around 102 and the heat index climbing up to 105 on Sunday, clouds will begin to move in Monday morning for a few hours, then clear up a bit with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s.

“We’re going to see a cold front work its way in, mainly in the afternoon,” said Jason Godwin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Winds will begin blowing out the southwest and shift to the northwest in the afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms chances will be around 40 percent throughout the day. Rain chances will increase to 50 percent Monday night with temperatures dipping into the lower 70s and north winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

“Those showers will be in the wee hours of the night on Monday and very early Tuesday morning,” Godwin said. “They should be gone by daybreak on Tuesday.”

Highs will only get into the lower 90s. North winds will be steady at 5 to 10 mph, with the skies clearing into the night and lows around 70.

“Those north winds will also bring drier air and lower humidity keeping the dew point around 50 degrees, which is slightly lower than the upper mid 60s that the dew point has been hanging around lately,” said Godwin. “Lately we’ve been closer to dew points you see in Houston or the Gulf Coast area.”

The sunny skies will stick around Wednesday, but the rain chances will go away and highs will hover in the mid 90s. The night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday’s forecast will be a repeat of Wednesday. The only difference will be partly cloudy skies, and the winds will begin to shift back to blowing out of the south. That will bring more humid air back into the area for the weekend.

“Compared to what we’ve been seeing, it will still be warm, but by North Texas standards, the heat will be much more tolerable,” Godwin said.

Friday and Saturday will have sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s, and both nights will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.