Fort Worth motorist killed on I-20 in weekend rollover crash in Forest Hill

A Fort Worth motorist died early Saturday from injuries he suffered when he was ejected out of his vehicle in a crash on Interstate 20.

The victim was identified as Kevin Williams, 36, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.

Williams died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident, according to a ruling by the medical examiner’s office.

Officers responded to the fatal accident shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of the eastbound lanes of Southeast Loop 820.

For unknown reasons, Williams lost control of his vehicle as he was traveling on the highway, causing his vehicle to rollover, police said.

Williams was the only occupant in the vehicle, police said.