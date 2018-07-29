Armed suspects wearing wigs, makeup arrested in Family Dollar holdup in east Fort Worth

Two suspects were in custody Sunday after police say they were captured following a robbery where two armed men were dressed as women and emptied a safe.

Before taking the cash from the safe, the suspects forced customers to the ground and tied up two employees at Family Dollar in east Fort Worth Saturday night.

But one suspect was arrested after he fled the store and the second robber was located still hiding in the business.

Police had not released the names of the suspects as of Sunday.

No injuries were reported at the store, 7341 John T. White Road.

Officers responded to the robbery call shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

As officers arrived on the scene, one of the suspects fled the store. Residents who lived near the store told police they saw one man, dressed in blue scrubs, run from the back of the store, and he was captured a short time later.

Police reviewed store surveillance video and noted the second suspect never left the business. A few minutes later, SWAT members and K-9 units arrived, and officers searched the store, finding the second suspect.

Staff writer Mitch Mitchell contributed to this report.