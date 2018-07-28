Police apprehend suspect in Family Dollar robbery in east Fort Worth

Police apprehended a suspect in a robbery late Saturday night in the area of the 7300 block of John T. White Road in east Fort Worth.

Police had searched for the suspect in the robbery of a Family Dollar store for about two hours. They were still looking for another possible suspect about 11:30 p.m.

Residents who lived near the store told police that that they saw one man, dressed in blue scrubs, run from the rear of the store shortly after 9 p.m..

Police received a call alerting them to a possible robbery also about 9 p.m. Police were still searching the area at 11 p.m.

A police helicopter circled overhead to aid in the search. Traffic coming into the area was turned around beginning in the 7500 block of John T. White.

It was unclear whether there was a second suspect inside the store, but police said there was not a hostage situation.





Whether there were any firearms or whether anyone had been injured was also unknown at 11 p.m.

Mitch Mitchell:817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3