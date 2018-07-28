Man dies in late-night motorcycle crash in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

A 32-year-old Saginaw man died late Friday night in a motorcycle accident in a residential neighborhood in north Fort Worth, according to police and the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Brandon Thomas McRae struck a curb in the 5200 block of Old Decatur Road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene some time later, police said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, traffic investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the accident, said police spokesman Tracy Carter.

He could not say whether speed, distraction, intoxication or road conditions were believed to have played a role in the accident.

“Officers believe a motorcycle operator lost control of their vehicle and struck a curb,” Carter said in an email.

A Facebook page that appears to have belonged to McRae says that he was an unmarried, self-employed truck driver who attended Boswell High School.

On the page is a photo of a white motorcycle that a person named Brandon McRae said he named “Carmella.”

SHARE COPY LINK Body cam footage released by Irving PD shows a near miss involving a motorcycle officers whose bike was hit during a traffic stop on the side of Hwy 114.

SHARE COPY LINK WARNING: Graphic content. The Bedford Police Department is looking for the driver from a hit-and-run at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 28. This video shows a vehicle strike a motorcyclist in the 2400 block of Texas 121.