Man dies in late-night motorcycle crash in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

July 28, 2018 09:48 AM

FORT WORTH

A 32-year-old Saginaw man died late Friday night in a motorcycle accident in a residential neighborhood in north Fort Worth, according to police and the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Brandon Thomas McRae struck a curb in the 5200 block of Old Decatur Road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene some time later, police said.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, traffic investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the accident, said police spokesman Tracy Carter.

He could not say whether speed, distraction, intoxication or road conditions were believed to have played a role in the accident.

“Officers believe a motorcycle operator lost control of their vehicle and struck a curb,” Carter said in an email.

A Facebook page that appears to have belonged to McRae says that he was an unmarried, self-employed truck driver who attended Boswell High School.

On the page is a photo of a white motorcycle that a person named Brandon McRae said he named “Carmella.”

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

