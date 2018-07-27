12-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool north of Fort Worth, police say

A 12-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool north of Fort Worth on Thursday, police said.
A report from the Tarrant County medical examiners office identified the girl as Taylor Pittman.
The incident happened before 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Ranch Canyon Way in Haslet. The report says Taylor lives at an address about a half-mile away from the pool.
Fort Worth police said there were several children and at least two adults at the house when it happened.
Police didn’t release any additional information Friday morning.
