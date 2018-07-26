He put his phone under a female shopper’s dress and ‘recorded,’ police say

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and faces charges after police say he used his phone to record up a customer’s dress at a Kohl’s in southwest Fort Worth.
Noe Abraham Munoz-Prado, whose residence could not be immediately determined, was arrested Wednesday night shortly after an employee in the store’s loss prevention department observed him “visually record up the dress of a female customer.”
Munoz-Prado was another customer at the store, said police spokesman Bradley Perez. He said Munoz-Prado is not a Fort Worth resident but did not say where he lives. He could not be immediately located in public records.
The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kohl’s store at 5520 Southwest Loop 820, police said.
After Munoz-Prado was seen using his phone to record up the dress of the customer, a police officer watched footage of the recording and made the arrest, Perez said. He’s being charged with invasive visual recording.
The victim was described in a police incident report as a 48-year-old white woman.
