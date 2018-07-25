A truck crashed into a home early Wednesday and two suspects fled the scene, Fort Worth police said.
Fort Worth

Truck crashes into home after police attempt to stop driver, 2 suspects flee scene

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

July 25, 2018 10:47 AM

FORT WORTH

A truck crashed into a home early Wednesday and two suspects fled the scene after police attempted to stop the vehicle.

No injuries were reported as the homeowners were asleep at the time of the wreck.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the truck shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Wayland Drive.

The vehicle sped away and police located it after it crashed into the garage of a home in the 3200 block of Fargo Court. The truck smashed through the brick wall on the side of the garage, stopping inside of it.

A man and a woman in the truck fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police continued their search Wednesday for the suspects.

