Man dies in early morning motorcycle accident on I-20

An unidentified man died in a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Hulen Street early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Police had few details to report about the accident but said that it appeared there were no other vehicles involved and that the motorcycle struck a curb, spokesman Bradley Perez said.
The accident was reported to police at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Traffic investigators were still going over the scene on the eastbound service road of I-20 shortly before 6 a.m., Perez said.
The victim’s identity and place of residence was not being released until next of kin could be notified.
