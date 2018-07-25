1 stabbed during study group session at Fort Worth home

A man was stabbed twice in the back Tuesday night during an altercation between members of a study group at a residence in northwest Fort Worth, police said.

A suspect was arrested a block away from the home.

Jail records identified the suspect as 21-year-old Christopher Merino. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Details on what the group was studying and what started the argument were not available Wednesday.

Police responded to the stabbing call shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Northwest 25th St.

A group of people had been studying in the home when an argument erupted between two members, police said.

At some point, Merino is accused of stabbing the male victim, then fleeing the home. The victim was treated at the scene.

Merino also was in custody on warrants for no drivers license and failure to appear for a court hearing, according to jail records.