Fort Worth SWAT team members join dozens of police Tuesday.
Fort Worth SWAT team members join dozens of police Tuesday. Mitch Mitchell Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth SWAT team members join dozens of police Tuesday. Mitch Mitchell Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth

Police still looking for housing project shooter after 8-hour standoff

By Stephen English And Mitch Mitchell

senglish@star-telegram.com

mitchell@star-telegram.com

July 25, 2018 07:40 AM

FORT WORTH

After a lengthy standoff, police were still looking on Wednesday morning for a gunman who they say shot and critically wounded another man during an argument Tuesday night at the Butler Place housing project.

Police received a call shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday from a woman claiming to be the victim’s wife who said her husband had been shot, according to police records.

Upon arriving at the scene, police were told by witnesses that the shooter had gone into a certain apartment. A standoff began that lasted about eight hours, concluding shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Earlier reports indicated that police were negotiating with the shooting suspect Tuesday night, but police said Wednesday morning that there were no records indicating that contact was made with the suspect.

“From what I understand, he was never in the apartment,” police spokesman Bradley Perez said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, Capt. Todd Wadlington said.

SWAT surrounded the apartment as police cordoned off a unit at the apartment complex.

After SWAT entered the apartment, the suspect was not found and is still at large, Wadlington said.

He said that detectives remained on scene to conduct interviews and follow-ups.

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Police in Fort Worth are looking for three robbery suspects they say are targeting bars that cater to Hispanic customers. In the last month, four bars have been robbed by the three suspects.

By

Nicholas Dagostino, 29, is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting of a woman driving along a road in Katy, Texas. Dagostino says it was self-defense, and that he’s shot at other drivers before.

By

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

  Comments  