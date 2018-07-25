Police still looking for housing project shooter after 8-hour standoff

After a lengthy standoff, police were still looking on Wednesday morning for a gunman who they say shot and critically wounded another man during an argument Tuesday night at the Butler Place housing project.
Police received a call shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday from a woman claiming to be the victim’s wife who said her husband had been shot, according to police records.
Upon arriving at the scene, police were told by witnesses that the shooter had gone into a certain apartment. A standoff began that lasted about eight hours, concluding shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Earlier reports indicated that police were negotiating with the shooting suspect Tuesday night, but police said Wednesday morning that there were no records indicating that contact was made with the suspect.
“From what I understand, he was never in the apartment,” police spokesman Bradley Perez said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, Capt. Todd Wadlington said.
SWAT surrounded the apartment as police cordoned off a unit at the apartment complex.
After SWAT entered the apartment, the suspect was not found and is still at large, Wadlington said.
He said that detectives remained on scene to conduct interviews and follow-ups.
