Fort Worth SWAT team members join dozens of police Tuesday as they continue to negotiate with a suspect authorities said they believe shot a man earlier on Tuesday
Fort Worth SWAT team members join dozens of police Tuesday as they continue to negotiate with a suspect authorities said they believe shot a man earlier on Tuesday Mitch Mitchell Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth SWAT team members join dozens of police Tuesday as they continue to negotiate with a suspect authorities said they believe shot a man earlier on Tuesday Mitch Mitchell Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth

One man wounded, police negotiating with barricaded suspect holed up in apartment

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

July 24, 2018 11:59 PM

FORT WORTH

Police were negotiating with a shooting suspect who had locked himself inside an apartment Tuesday night.

The wounded man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and listed in serious condition but was expected to survive, according to emergency medical personnel.

Police arrived at the shooting call about 7:15 p.m. The shooting had occurred about five minutes earlier in the 1800 block of the North-South Freeway, according to the Fort Worth Police Department call sheet.

One unit at the Butler Place Apartment complex was cordoned off and members of the SWAT team were present.

Police were still surrounding the building at 11 p.m., and the situation remained unresolved.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3



Police in Fort Worth are looking for three robbery suspects they say are targeting bars that cater to Hispanic customers. In the last month, four bars have been robbed by the three suspects.

By



Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  