One man wounded, police negotiating with barricaded suspect holed up in apartment

Police were negotiating with a shooting suspect who had locked himself inside an apartment Tuesday night.

The wounded man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and listed in serious condition but was expected to survive, according to emergency medical personnel.





Police arrived at the shooting call about 7:15 p.m. The shooting had occurred about five minutes earlier in the 1800 block of the North-South Freeway, according to the Fort Worth Police Department call sheet.

One unit at the Butler Place Apartment complex was cordoned off and members of the SWAT team were present.





Police were still surrounding the building at 11 p.m., and the situation remained unresolved.