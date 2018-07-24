Tarrant County reports first human case of West Nile Virus in 2018

A resident in southeast Tarrant County has contracted a mild form of the West Nile Virus, becoming the first human case of the virus in 2018, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

The case is a not considered to be the severe form of West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, health officials said in a news release. Additional details about the patient are being withheld to protect the person’s identity.

This year’s first case comes slightly later in the summer than last year’s, which surfaced on June 19.

For the 2017 season, Tarrant County Public Health reported 20 human cases of West Nile disease, including two deaths. The mild form of the disease is commonly referred to as “West Nile Fever,” according to the health agency.

The symptoms include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. People typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for several weeks, the health agency said.

The more severe form is often referred to as West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. Symptoms include neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis. In this form the disease can be deadly, the agency said.