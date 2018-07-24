Young Texas woman fought suspect in carjacking attempt near her home. She won.

A 20-year-old woman thwarted a carjacking of her vehicle early Tuesday when she fought off a suspect, police said.

A second suspect was standing near her vehicle, but he did not assault her. The two fled the scene after the altercation.

The woman could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

Officers responded to the carjacking attempt shortly before 12:30 a.m. at a home in south Fort Worth. The woman arrived home, exited her vehicle and was approaching her front door of her home when the suspect assaulted her, police said.

He attempted to get her car keys. At this point, she fought back, police said.

During her struggle with the suspect, she told police she observed a second suspect standing by her vehicle. She fought off the suspect and both suspects fled without her vehicle.

Police continued their search Tuesday for the suspects.