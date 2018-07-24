4 bars frequented by Hispanics hit by same robbers, police say

Police appealed for help Tuesday for information on three suspects accused of robbing four bars frequented by Hispanic customers.

The holdups have occurred in the last month and more than 20 customers have been robbed.

Police say the suspects have become increasingly more violent in the past few robberies.

One customer has been shot in the face and another was kicked in the head and knocked unconscious, police say.

Police on Tuesday released a surveillance video taken from one of the holdups and photographs of the suspects in hopes that someone would recognize them and call authorities. In the video, a customer is dragged on the floor around the bar as suspects rob it.





The string of holdups began on June 24; the last one was on July 14. The list of bars hit by the robbers includes Rincon Bohemio, 4000 Hemphill St., June 24; La Escondida Bar, 215 W. Morningside Drive, July 1; El Corral Bar, 317 Collard St., July 13; and El Tamaulipas Bar, 3616 N. Main St., July 14.

The robbers beat up one customer at the Rincon Bohemio on June 24; another customer was shot at El Corral on July 13, according to police reports.

Witnesses described the suspects as thin black males, 20 to 30 years old with distinctive tattoos.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4383.