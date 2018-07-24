Floating restaurant at Eagle Mountain Lake a total loss after fire

It was the Twisted Oar and then Boon-Docks. It was supposed to be a Rockin S Texas one day. But the floating restaurant at Eagle Mountain Lake is no more.

After a fire sparked just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, the building was declared a total loss, Azle Fire Chief Will Scott said.

Fire Marshal Randy Renois said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and may not be determined for several days.

No firefighters were injured. Scott said the blaze was declared under control at 5:12 p.m. and most of the units cleared out just before 8 p.m. The department was called out several more times during the night when hotspots fired up, he said.

Scott said 37 individuals were at the lake working to contain the fire.

Crews had to pump water out of the lake and into a fire truck in order to get water on the flames, as there were no hydrants close enough to use, he said.

The building was closed for remodeling and had been planned to reopen as a Rockin S Texas.

The two-story, 18,000-square-foot floating restaurant at 6500 Wells Burnett Road opened in 1988 as part of the Lauderdale’s on the Lake complex at Eagle Mountain Marina.

Since 2004, it had operated seasonally under several different names and owners.