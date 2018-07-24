The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Fernando Aviles, 19. He was last seen on July 22.
The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Fernando Aviles, 19. He was last seen on July 22. Fort Worth Police Department Courtesy photo
The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Fernando Aviles, 19. He was last seen on July 22. Fort Worth Police Department Courtesy photo

Fort Worth

Have you seen this missing 19-year-old?

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@star-telegram.com

July 24, 2018 11:27 AM

The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old man who has been missing for two days.

The department said on Twitter that Fernando Aviles is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Aviles was last seen driving a gray 2002 Nissan Frontier while wearing a maroon T-shirt and black shorts.

He has suffered a brain injury and is in the process of recovering, police said. His family told police they fear Aviles might be lost and is in danger.

Anyone who sees Aviles should contact police at 817-392-4222.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

By

  Comments  