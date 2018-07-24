Have you seen this missing 19-year-old?

The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old man who has been missing for two days.
The department said on Twitter that Fernando Aviles is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Aviles was last seen driving a gray 2002 Nissan Frontier while wearing a maroon T-shirt and black shorts.
He has suffered a brain injury and is in the process of recovering, police said. His family told police they fear Aviles might be lost and is in danger.
Anyone who sees Aviles should contact police at 817-392-4222.
