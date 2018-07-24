Save a dog’s life for only $10 this Saturday in the Fort Worth area

The dog days of summer are here — in more ways than one.
The old phrase “dog days of summer” traditionally refers to the time of year (July 22 to Aug. 23) when the doglike star Sirius appears prominently in the Northern Hemisphere sky.
In Fort Worth, that old saying also seems appropriate at a time when the city’s animal shelter is overcrowded with stray canines (not to mention cats).
So, to help alleviate the crowding, the city is once again offering residents a chance to adopt an animal for only $10 as part of its Shelter Pets Rock campaign.
This Saturday, prospective pet owners who wish to adopt a dog or cat may visit one of four locations. The $10 fee includes rabies vaccination, city license, micro-chipping and spaying or neutering.
The locations:
▪ Chuck Silcox Animal Shelter, 4900 Martin St.
▪ PetSmart, 4800 SW Loop 820 (I-20 at Hulen Street)
▪ PetSmart, 2901 Texas Sage Trail (I-35W at Heritage Trace Parkway)
▪ PetSmart, 7616 Denton Highway in Watauga (cat adoptions only at this location).
Fort Worth takes in about 17,000 stray animals each year, according to city officials.
For more information about pet adoptions, call 817-392-1234 or visit the city’s Animal Care & Control page.
