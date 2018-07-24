She was found unconscious on a bus stop bench near a hospital. Now we know who she is

A woman found unconscious on a bus stop bench outside John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and who later died has been identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner, according to spokeswoman Carol Lawson.
Sophia Favela, 45, was discovered June 22 without identification. A passerby flagged down a patrol officer, who found a weak pulse and alerted MedStar and the fire department, police said.
They took the woman into the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner’s office turned to the public for help in identifying her on July 17.
Lawson said the office received public tips on a possible name for Favela after her story was publicized, then ordered X-rays under that name.
Examiners compared the images to X-rays taken after Favela’s death to confirm her identity, Lawson said.
A woman with the same name and born in the same month and year as Favela is listed in public records as having lived in the 3200 block of Hemphill Street in Fort Worth.
Several people contacted the medical examiner’s office and provided tips that Lawson said helped the office notify Favela’s next of kin.
Her next of kin could not be immediately reached, and the medical examiner’s office did not immediately reveal Favela’s cause of death.
Attempts to reach people listed as associated with Favela in public records were not immediately successful.
“We are still waiting on a cause of death and are unsure if this death is a result of the extreme heat conditions,” police spokesman Brad Perez said in an email Tuesday.
