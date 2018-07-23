Fort Worth restaurant invites homeless, those with no A/C inside for cool air, cold lemonade

Mary Perez’s restaurant is tiny, but her heart is big.

The Fort Worth restaurateur is welcoming anyone without air conditioning or shelter to spend 100-degree days at her award-winning restaurant, Enchiladas Olé.

“No one can stand the heat right now — it’s excruciating,” said Perez, 52, in her fifth year operating the North Sylvania Avenue restaurant.

With the temperature at 109 degrees Saturday, about 15 people filled the Olé cantina for free chips and lemonade, she said.

On Monday, the restaurant usually closes after lunch, but she stayed until 6 p.m. for her special guests.

“I hope other restaurants will open their doors,” said Perez, a former social worker.

“Just let people in. Give them a little relief.”

People live in nearby alleys and under trees along Sylvania, she said.

At lunch Monday, she saw a man in the back alley by a dumpster. Instead of shooing him away, she shooed him into the cantina.

“Come on — get in!” she told the man, who goes only by Mark: “It’s too hot out there.”

Guests also included friends whose air conditioning was being repaired.

“They come in miserable, but once they’re here a while, their whole demeanor changes,” she said.

Perez started out making custom enchilada sauces and expanded to the restaurant business. Enchiladas Olé was recently ranked by USA Today readers as one of the 10 best Tex-Mex restaurants in Texas.